Mina Shirakawa Names WWE Star As Top Dream Match Opponent
Mina Shirakawa has a specific top dream match in mind for herself and it involves a decorated champion in WWE.
During an interview with Pep Talks, Shirakawa said that it was her dream to eventually wrestle multiple time WWE Women's Champion, Asuka.
AEW wrestlers, women’s wrestlers is my opponent, my rival. Still, my dream is to be AEW Women’s World Champion, so every AEW wrestler [is] my rival. It’s just [a] dream match, [and] I respect Asuka so much. I want to say Asuka-san. Senpai. So Asuka-san always tell me what should I do in the US ring. She [gave] advice every time and message to me. So I love her, I respect her. But now I am STARDOM, and she is WWE. So a little bit difficult, but yeah, it’s my dream.- Mina Shirakawa (h/t Fightful)
Mina Shirakawa has wrestled for the AEW Women's World Championship on multiple occasions, but has yet to win that prize. However, she has won multiple singles championships and tag team championships in the Stardom promotion.
Shirakawa last wrestled an AEW opponent and the co-branded AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Dynast event at the beginning of 2025. Shirakawa lost to Mercedes Mone.
Asuka has been away from WWE because of a knee injury. Her last match for the company was in May of 2024.
