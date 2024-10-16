Pro Wrestling News Round-Up (10/16/24): Brock Lesnar Status, Kevin Owens Contract, Dynamite Preview & More
Miss anything today? The pro wrestling news cycle moves fast, but The Takedown has you covered for a full round-up on the important news of the day from WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, and more.
Today's News Round-Up: Tuesday October 15, 2024
- According to a report from Wrestlevotes, former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens looks to be close to signing a new contract with the organization. Currently, Owens is involved in a program on SmackDown with Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes and 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton.
- There were two mentions on Monday's edition of WWE Raw of the "beast", including once by Rhodes in his promo segment with WWE World Champion Gunther. People have speculated it is in reference to former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, who hasn't been used since losing to Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2023. Lesnar had been rumored to face Gunther at WrestleMania 40, but due to him being named in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis, Lesnar hasn't been used by the company. But Fightful Select shot down the rumors saying Lesnar isn't in their plans and hasn't been for quite some time.
- The first AEW show since Saturday's WrestleDream takes place with an edition of Dynamite from the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. Scheduled for the show is a segment with new World Champion Jon Moxley, a matchup between Jay White and Christian Cage and the return of Adam Cole to AEW TV.
- Is there a special edition of AEW Dynamite lurking in the future. A new filing by AEW to the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for the term "Fright Night Dynamite" suggests so.
- At Wednesday's WWE Live Event in Manchester, England, Rhodes brought interim UFC Heavyweight Champion and Englishman Tom Aspinall into the ring.
- Music superstar Jelly Roll appeared on the latest episode of WWE star Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast. Jelly Roll teased the idea of buying a wrestling ring and has the "bug" for the business since his appearance at SummerSlam.
- On his most episode of his podcast, What Happened When, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone revealed that he feels Bryan Danielson is the best wrestler of all time.
