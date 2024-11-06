The Takedown Recap (Nov 6, 2024): The Top Wrestling News You Missed Yesterday
Miss anything yesterday? The pro wrestling news cycle moves fast, but The Takedown has you covered for a full recap on the important news from WWE, AEW, NXT, and TNA that may have slipped past you.
- Roxanne Perez told the In the Kliq podcast that she, Cora Jade, Guilia, and Stephanie Vaquer are the new Four Horsewomen of NXT, comparing themselves to Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Becky Lynch. More here.
- Ricochet opens up on Samantha Irvin's departure from WWE saying to Chris Van Vliet "I think ring announcing was only supposed to be the way in. She wanted to be a character. That's what she's been her whole life. She's been stage performing her whole life, drama club to stage performing, to traveling the world doing stage performance. So that's kind of what she hoped, and then I think once WrestleMania happened, I think she was like, 'That's the highest I'm going to get.'
- The Wrestling Observer is reporting that the Motor City Machine Guns simply received a better offer to join WWE than they did from AEW.
- Indiana Pacer star player, Tyrese Haliburton, teased an appearance in the 2025 Royal Rumble match during an interview with Landon Buford.
- WWE will reveal it's first ID prospect during a Reality of Wrestling event in Texas over the weekend.
- The Wrestling Observer is reporting that two championship matches will headline the return of Saturday Night's Main Event in December. The rumored matches according to the report are Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship and Gunther vs. Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
- Ricochet revealed that he gets inspiration and ideas for his high spots from Jackie Chan fight scenes in movies.
- In an interview with The Pivot, Seth Rollins said that he sees himself working behind the scenes in WWE once his in-ring career ends.
- AEW has filed to trademark "Parade of Champions" for "entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks" according to Fightful.
- Ricochet said that Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Edge, Swerve Strickland, and MJF were dream opponents for him in AEW during an interview with Chris Van Vliet.
- AEW Collision viewership increased from 321,000 to 349,000 viewers on average for the November 2 episode of the show.
