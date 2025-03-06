Will Ospreay Responds To Triple H Taking A Jab At Him For Not Signing With WWE
Will Ospreay is one of the biggest free agent signings in AEW history, and his decision to ink a deal with Tony Khan may have rubbed WWE the wrong way.
Not long after Ospreay signed, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque commented on some independent wrestlers being "afraid of the grind" and only wanting to work one day a week. Many took this as a shot at Ospreay, who publicly indicated he did not want to move from the U.K. at the time.
Ospreay appeared on Chris Van Vliet's "Insight" podcast, and confirmed the comment was regarding his free agency.
"He was [talking about me]," he said. "I've got people that I won't throw under the bus, saying, 'Yeah,' it was about me. I'm not taking it personally like, 'Oh, that hurt my feelings.' It's just kind of like, 'alright, you take a jab at me, I'll take one back.' There's nothing horrible about it. I don't hate the guy. I've never met him. How can I hate someone that I've never even met?"
The former AEW International Champion also confirmed he has never met or talked with Triple H, and said that while he took the situation slightly personally, he doesn't hold a grudge over it.
"No, I've never spoken to him, I got an agency talk to everyone," Ospreay said.
"I've told everybody about my situation and why I want to remain in the U.K., which is why that kind of hurt me a little bit, but not to the point where it keeps me up at night. I was like, 'Okay, you took a jab at me, I'll take one back, and then that's it. We're done.'"
Ospreay will face Kyle Fletcher in a steel cage match at AEW Revolution this weekend.
