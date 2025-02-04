WWE Raw News (2/3/25): Roman Reigns Injury Status, AJ Styles, Chamber Qualifying Matches
This week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix set the tone for key stars and future matches on the Road to WrestleMania.
The show gave future direction to Charlotte Flair and her upcoming choice as to who she'll face for the world championship at WrestleMania. We also saw both CM Punk and Liv Morgan qualify for their respective Elimination Chamber matches at the Elimination Chamber PLE on March 1.
This week's episode of Raw was stocked with other key news, updates, and developments as well.
Reigns' injury
Roman Reigns will be out of action for the foreseeable future after Seth Rollins attacked him at the Royal Rumble. Rollins stomped Roman's head into the ground after both were eliminated from the Royal Rumble match. Early on Raw, the announce team noted that Reigns would miss time because he was injured.
Later in the show, Rollins cut an in-ring promo saying that Reigns was out because he hurt him. WWE did not offer a timetable as to when he may return, but Rollins said his spot at WrestleMania could hang in the balance.
AJ Styles join Raw
WWE Raw General Manager, Adam Pearce, announced this week that he came to terms on a deal to bring AJ Styles to the Raw brand. Pearce said the deal came together right before the WWE Transfer Window closed. Styles made his return from injury at the Royal Rumble on Saturday night.
Elimination Chamber qualifying matches
WWE officially announced multiple Elimination Chamber qualifying matches that will take place in the coming weeks. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor, Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio, and Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley were all qualifiers that were made official this week.
Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes
Jey Uso will head to Smackdown this week to confront Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, as he tries to decide who he will face for the world championship at WrestleMania.
