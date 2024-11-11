The Rock Reveals How Wrestling Influenced His Hollywood Strategy
The Rock is a third generation pro wrestler and Hollywood megastar, but according to him, wrestling heavily influenced how he attacked making movies.
In an interview with GQ, The Rock detailed how his early time as a pro wrestler in the USWA impacted his Hollywood strategy.
MORE: The Rock Responds To Rumors He Won't Be At WWE WrestleMania 41
“Before I got to the WWE, I wrestled in a small wrestling company called the USWA,” Rock said. “Those were the days where I was making 40 bucks per match wrestling in flea markets and used-car dealerships in the parking lot. But guaranteed $40! I ate Waffle House three times a day. What you learn there in cutting your teeth in that world of pro wrestling at that level is to do your best to send everybody home happy."
"When I got into the business of Hollywood and moviemaking, it’s like, 'Okay, well, what kind of movies do I want to make?' I want to make movies that hopefully are good, that don’t suck. But also reach as many people as possible.”
The Rock also has unfinished business in WWE.
Both Bloodline factions will wage war with one another inside War Games during the Survivor Series PLE later this month. Does Rock have a stake in that outcome?
Rock previously appeared for WWE after the Bad Blood main event. He stood face to face with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns on the entrance ramp, but didn't engage with them more than that.
Prior to that, The Rock had participated in both nights of WrestleMania 40. He defeated Cody Rhodes in a tag team match that also involved Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins on night one. Night two, Rock attempted to help Reigns secure his WWE Championship against Rhodes, but was unsuccessful.
There are conflicting reports regarding The Rock's availability for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. However, The Rock himself has responded to those rumors, saying "Don't believe any of that b*******."
Recommended
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's TKO Stake Is Skyrocketing
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Net Worth 2024
Most Followed WWE Wrestlers on Social Media (Past & Present)