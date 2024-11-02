4-Way Match For WWE World Heavyweight Title Number One Contender Set For 11/4 Episode Of WWE Raw
WWE Crown Jewel, unlike previous entries in the Saudi Arabia PLE series, had great moments and even progressed the top WWE narratives. And, although GUNTHER lost his match against Cody Rhodes, we'll find out this Monday (November 4) who the World Heavyweight Champion will face next.
Announced during Crown Jewel, Damian Priest, Sheamus, Seth Rollins, and Dominik Mysterio will face off during WWE Raw to determine the number-one contender. Rollins put in work to defeat one of WWE's big bad heavies at Crown Jewel: "Big" Bronson Reed. He certainly deserves a shot after that incredible performance and victory.
Mysterio was a shoo-in for this match after defeating Priest last week for a shot at a title shot. But Priest? Didn't he just lose against Mysterio? Why is he here? Priest had a backstage interaction with GUNTHER at a recent episode of Raw that intimated another bout between the two. Now just doesn't seem like the right time after he lost to "Dirty" Dom.
Sheamus is a stalwart, an active legend with a hell of a résumé, but does he deserve a shot, too? Well, If you look at the current Raw roster, you'll see there's some serious star power lacking, especially with Rhea Ripley out again. The roster could use another top guy to beef up the frontlines. If Triple H uses Sheamus properly in this match, he could be that beef. Hell, Sheamus and GUNTHER put on big boy bangers before. Why not run it back but with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line?
In any case, these four gentlemen will war this Monday (November 4) on Raw and it will be a blast to watch. Bring on the beef.
