Actual WWE WrestleMania 41 Attendance Revealed
WWE packed out Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41 back in April, but the official attendance numbers for the two-night event have finally been revealed.
Previously, WWE had announced 61,467 fans for the Saturday show and 63,226 for the Sunday event, totaling 124,693 fans for the entire weekend. However, it appears the actual number is slightly below that.
A Las Vegas Stadium Authority document released this week reveals numbers of 58,538 on Saturday and 60,103 on Sunday. That would put the total official attendance at 118,641 fans across both nights.
The report also acknowledges that even with the slightly lower numbers, the two nights of shows were the top-attended shows for the quarter at Allegiant Stadium, outdrawing the likes of Kendrick Lamar, AC/DC, Shakira, Post Malone, the Concacaf Gold Cup, and Coldplay.
The document also indicates the large majority of attendees were from out of town, with 81 percent on Saturday and 84 percent on Sunday being comprised of travelers.
WrestleMania 41's and WrestleMania 42's Las Vegas Ties
Despite the high attendance figure, WrestleMania 41 was a controversial one for many fans. John Cena won his 17th world title to break WWE's all-time record, defeating Cody Rhodes with the help of Travis Scott. This was intended to lead to a blow-off match with Scott that never materialized.
Even so, WrestleMania 41 was WWE's highest-grossing event in company history, with the company claiming it generated record gate, viewership, and merchandise sales. It was also the last WWE WrestleMania to be on Peacock, as it will now move over to the new ESPN direct-to-consumer platform alongside WWE's other Premium Live Events starting in 2026.
WWE is now set to head back to Las Vegas for WrestleMania 42 in April. The event had previously been announced for New Orleans, but was moved to Vegas earlier this year amidst some controversy.
The two-night event is set for April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium once again. It is also rumored that WrestleMania could be on its way to Saudi Arabia in 2027, though it is not clear as to whether or not it will be considered part of the traditional WrestleMania lineage.
