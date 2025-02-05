AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May Picks Fight With Mercedes Mone
The AEW Women's World Champion, Mariah May, had some fighting words for the current TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone.
During an interview with Casual Conversations with The Classic, May dismissed Mone's various championship belts, saying she just wants to hold the TBS Championship.
I’m not interested in this plethora of indie titles she’s now running around on TV with. I don’t care. I don’t want to cover up this body. I’m interested in the world title and the TBS Title because I’m in All Elite Wrestling, so I would love to hold both. Mariah Two Belts? How about that? But she kind of came in with her little M.M. initials, trying to steal my flame, and it hasn’t really worked out for her because I’m the world champion, she’s not.- Mariah May (h/t Fightful)
May continued on:
Yes, I was always a fan of Mercedes. Coming up as a wrestler, I thought she was fantastic, and she does change the game and she does make history, and she does push boundaries. So she’s definitely someone I want to step in the ring with. But I don’t know if people are ready for that. I don’t think they are. That’s a lot of star power in one ring, and I don’t think AEW women have had that, so I don’t know if they’re ready for that,- Mariah May (h/t Fightful)
Mariah May has a date set with Toni Storm for AEW Grand Slam in Australia later this month. Storm was victorious in the first-ever Women's Casino Battle Royal to earn her shot at the championship. Storm will return to her "Timeless" gimmick for the match.
As for Mercedes Mone, she currently doesn't have a challenger set for her TBS Championship. Mone became TBS Champion shortly after joining AEW in 2024. She and Mariah May have not crossed paths yet in AEW.
