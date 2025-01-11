AJ Styles Makes Concerning Comment About His Recovery From Injury
AJ Styles answered a fan question on social media Friday night and gave a concerning update on his recovery from injury.
Styles was asked by a fan about how his recovery was going and if he knew when he might get back in the ring for WWE. Styles responded by writing, "I'll be honest, this injury is challenging."
Styles suffered a Lisfranc injury in his last match on Smackdown against Carmelo Hayes. This was Styles' return match after a previous long layoff because of a different injury. WWE has not commented on the Styles injury and has not offered a timetable for his return.
The 2025 Royal Rumble will mark Styles' ninth year with WWE. He made his WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant in the number three position. Styles is a former WWE Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and United States Champion.
Prior to joining WWE, Styles had a long career in TNA and on independents. He also spent time in New Japan Pro Wrestling and held both IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships.
Styles is 47 years old and has wrestled for nearly 30 years after beginning his career in 1998.
