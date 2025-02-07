Alexa Bliss Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match Added To Tonight's WWE SmackDown
Little Miss Bliss is officially back on Friday Night SmackDown.
WWE has announced that Alexa Bliss will wrestle in her first singles match in over two years tonight when she faces Candice LeRae in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match. It's one of two qualifying bouts that will take place on the show as Bianca Belair and Piper Niven square off in the second.
Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett announced those additions to the card Friday afternoon in a post that WWE made on social media.
Bliss, LeRae, Belair, and Niven are all looking to join Liv Morgan inside the Elimination Chamber on March 1 in Toronto. The former Women's World Champion qualified this past Monday on Raw when she defeated IYO SKY via disqualification.
These latest qualifying match announcements for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match come on the heels of a new match for Monday Night Raw being unveiled on 'This Week in WWE'.
Hosts Megan Morant and Scott Stanford revealed that Roxanne Perez will battle Raquel Rodriguez on an upcoming episode of Raw on Netflix.
Also on tap for tonight's WWE SmackDown are appearances by both Royal Rumble winners. Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair are set to address their potential opponents at WrestleMania 41 in Cody Rhodes and Tiffany Stratton.
