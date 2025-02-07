New WWE Raw On Netflix Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match Announced
Roxanne Perez is rumored to be on WWE's radar for a main roster call-up and the future may be now for the two-time NXT Women's Champion.
On the heels of a record breaking performance Saturday night at the Royal Rumble, Perez is now apparently now set to compete in an upcoming Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match.
Around the 22-minute mark in the latest episode of 'This Week in WWE' on Peacock, hosts Megan Morant and Scott Stanford ran through four graphics for qualifying matches that will take place on future episodes of Monday Night Raw.
Three of those matches had previously been announced, the fourth had not.
- Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio
- Bayley vs. Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria
- Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
- Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez*
The Logan Paul/Rey Mysterio and Bayley/Lyra Valkyria matches have already been confirmed by WWE to be on the Raw on Netflix card this coming Monday February 10.
Seth Rollins and Finn Balor are believed to be fighting on the February 17 episode of Raw. Rollins himself said on the Rich Eisen Show that he has a couple weeks before his Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match.
Presumably Perez vs. Rodriguez would also take place on February 17, but no official date as been set.
So far only Liv Morgan has qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber, with two women's matches for tonight's Smackdown having been announced this afternoon.
Roxanne Perez and Bayley will be challenging Giulia for the NXT Women's Championship in a triple-threat match that will headline NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday, February 15. Depending on the outcome, it could be The Prodigy's final match in NXT.
