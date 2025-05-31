Andrade Heading To Money In The Bank After Qualifying on WWE SmackDown
Andrade will compete for the Men's Money in the Bank contract for the second year in a row.
The former United States Champion qualified for the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match after he outlasted reigning champion Jacob Fatu and Carmelo Hayes Friday night on SmackDown.
Fatu had this match well in hand, but when Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo inexplicably decided to get up on the ring apron to 'cheer on' the Samoan Werewolf, that opened the door for Jimmy Uso to attack and cause the chaos needed for Andrade to steal a major win.
As big brother Jimmy began to brawl with JC Mateo, Jacob Fatu turned around into a codebreaker from Melo. Andrade then pounced on Hayes and delivered the Message to score the victory.
Andrade rounds out the field of competitors who will be representing the Blue Brand next Saturday in Los Angeles. He joins LA Knight and the aforementioned Solo Sikoa.
There's just one spot left open in the men's ladder match, with the final triple threat qualifier set for this Monday's episode of Raw in Tulsa, Oklahoma. CM Punk will take on AJ Styles and El Grande Americano.
Current WWE Money in Bank Card (Announced):
WWE Champion John Cena & Logan Paul vs. World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes
2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Andrade vs. TBD
2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia vs. Naomi vs. TBD
Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
