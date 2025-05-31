Naomi Qualifies For Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match On WWE SmackDown
The rest of the field for the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match will need to proceed with caution next weekend.
Naomi became the fifth woman to qualify for the match Friday Night on SmackDown when she defeated Jade Cargill and Nia Jax in a triple threat contest.
The former Women's Champion was able to overcome an emotional exchange with Bianca Belair at the start of the show to punch her ticket to Los Angeles on Saturday, June 7.
Toward the end of the night's opening bout, Nia Jax appeared to have the match in hand when she had Naomi and Jade stacked on top of one another in the corner of the ring. She went for a double Annihilator, but Naomi was able to move out of the way at the very last second and rolled Jax over into a crucifix pin to qualify for Money in the Bank for the fifth time in her career.
With Naomi now entered into the fray, just one spot remains for a member of the Raw women's roster.
GM Adam Pearce announced earlier in the day Friday that former NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer will officially make her Red Brand debut when she battles Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile in a triple threat qualifier this Monday night.
Current WWE Money in Bank Card (Announced):
WWE Champion John Cena & Logan Paul vs. World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes
2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. TBD vs. TBD
2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia vs. Naomi vs. TBD
Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Stephanie Vaquer Officially Joins WWE Raw Roster, Set For Money In The Bank Qualifier
Former Women's Champion Mariah May Reportedly Done With AEW, Bound For WWE
Harley Cameron Reportedly Injured At AEW Double Or Nothing