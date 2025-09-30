Wrestling On FanNation

Auction Goes Live For Limited Edition Ghostwrite John Cena Collectable

A very limited edition John Cena collectable is now available for auction.

Rick Ucchino

John Cena
John Cena / WWE

WWE and ghostwrite are teaming up to release an exclusive collectible toy to commemorate John Cena's Hall of Fame career.

The auction for this exclusive John Cena ghost went live at 9 a.m. ET Tuesday morning, shortly after it was announced that the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion would be calling it a career at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington D.C. on December 13.

“Ghosts tell stories, and it's hard to think of a story more compelling than this one: John Cena's final match, 20+ years in the making. We're honored to work with the WWE to create a collectible that captures this moment," said ghostwrite Founder and CEO Josh Luber.

This will be a very rare John Cena collectable

John Cena ghostwrite figure
John Cena ghostwrite figure / WWE & ghostwrite

Dubbed “You Can’t See Me”, the figure stands 11 inches tall and is adorned with Cena’s iconography and is partially transparent - a playful homage to the wrestler’s signature catch phrase.

This figure is part of an extremely limited release. Only 100 figures have been produced, and only 75 of them are being sold during this auction.

MORE: WWE Officially Confirms John Cena's Final Appearance

The top 75 bidders, within the United States only, will be allowed to purchase the “You Can’t See Me” ghost at the clearing price determined via the Blind Dutch Auction.

Anyone interested in making a bid, can do so by visiting the ghostwrite website. The clock is already ticking down as bidding will close at 9 p.m. ET this coming Thursday, October 2.

The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More

How To Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2025: Date, Start Time, Card, Location & Live Stream

WWE And Netflix Still Tweaking Monday Night Raw Start Times

WWE Personnel Receive Subpoenas In Vince McMahon Shareholder Lawsuit

WWE Raw Results (9/29/25): Roman Reigns Returns And Huge Crown Jewel Match Set

Published |Modified
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com

Home/WWE