Auction Goes Live For Limited Edition Ghostwrite John Cena Collectable
WWE and ghostwrite are teaming up to release an exclusive collectible toy to commemorate John Cena's Hall of Fame career.
The auction for this exclusive John Cena ghost went live at 9 a.m. ET Tuesday morning, shortly after it was announced that the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion would be calling it a career at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington D.C. on December 13.
“Ghosts tell stories, and it's hard to think of a story more compelling than this one: John Cena's final match, 20+ years in the making. We're honored to work with the WWE to create a collectible that captures this moment," said ghostwrite Founder and CEO Josh Luber.
This will be a very rare John Cena collectable
Dubbed “You Can’t See Me”, the figure stands 11 inches tall and is adorned with Cena’s iconography and is partially transparent - a playful homage to the wrestler’s signature catch phrase.
This figure is part of an extremely limited release. Only 100 figures have been produced, and only 75 of them are being sold during this auction.
MORE: WWE Officially Confirms John Cena's Final Appearance
The top 75 bidders, within the United States only, will be allowed to purchase the “You Can’t See Me” ghost at the clearing price determined via the Blind Dutch Auction.
Anyone interested in making a bid, can do so by visiting the ghostwrite website. The clock is already ticking down as bidding will close at 9 p.m. ET this coming Thursday, October 2.
