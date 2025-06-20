Backstage News On Plans For Damian Priest Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam
Last month, it was reported that Drew McIntyre had been working through some injuries during his long running feud with Damian Priest. The rivalry culminated with Priest emerging victorious from the pair's steel cage match at Saturday Night's Main Event.
Now, with McIntyre spending some time away from the ring, it has emerged that the Scotsman wasn't the only one working while being banged up.
Sean Ross Sapp with Fightful Select is reporting that Priest himself is carrying a few knocks and sustained some injuries during his program with the Scottish Warrior, which saw the duo take each other on in a Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania 41 before their feud ending cage match in Tampa last month.
Priest working through his injuries has been received well backstage in WWE, according to Ross Sapp, and SummerSlam is being seen as an important event for the former World Heavyweight Champion as it's being considered a 'home game' for him.
Fightful states in the report that sources familiar with Priest's creative for the coming months have claimed that the ex-Judgement Day member will figure significantly into the show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, although at the time of writing, there is no further details on who he may be facing.
Priest would lose to McIntyre at WrestleMania before getting his victory back at Saturday Night's Main Event, with the pair's rivalry stemming back to WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, when Priest cashed in his Money In The Bank contract to end the Glaswegian's World Heavyweight Championship reign after mere minutes.
Priest would then successfully defend the title against McIntyre in his hometown of Glasgow at Clash At The Castle, with more than a little help from CM Punk, before Punk also derailed McIntyre's own attempt at a cash-in at Money In The Bank the following month.
McIntyre's absence, meanwhile, is not believed to be associated with him being banged up, but is rather contractual.
