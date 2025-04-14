Backstage Update On Chelsea Green's WWE WrestleMania 41 Status
The inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green has been making social media headlines for her over-the-top reign, but they may not be enough to earn her a spot on the WrestleMania 41 card.
Green lost via count-out to Zelina Vega on Smackdown last week, which was reportedly a legitimate finish that was not originally planned per PWInsider. She has a multi-woman tag match scheduled for Smackdown this week, but no scheduled WrestleMania match.
According to Fightful Select, she doesn't appear likely to have one at this juncture.
Sean Ross Sapp reports that as of last week, Green had not been planned to have a match on either WrestleMania Saturday or Sunday. Additionally, he noted there were multiple pitches from WWE creative to have Green serve as the host of WrestleMania (a role that has been filled by both celebrities and WWE talent in the past), but none of those suggestions came to fruition.
While that may seem to put a definitive "no" on her WrestleMania status, Sapp did add that creative sources indicated once the show is fully formatted, it is possible a skit or segment could be added to include her. At this juncture, however, she is not part of the show.
Green has wrestled once at WrestleMania, tagging with Sonya Deville in a four-woman tag match at WrestleMania 39. She won the WWE Women's United States Championship in December at Saturday Night's Main Event against Michin, and indicated she wanted to showcase the title at WrestleMania.
