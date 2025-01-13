Eagles Star Quinyon Mitchell Uses Triple H's Pedigree To Celebrate Interception In Win Over Packers
The Philadelphia Eagles scored a victory over the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday, 22-10. However, a wrestling-themed celebration in the closing minutes of the game has WWE fans buzzing.
Eagles defensive back Quinyon Mitchell intercepted Packers QB Jordan Love with 1:51 left in the fourth quarter. It was Love's third interception of the game and iced the victory for Philadelphia.
Then, after making the play, Mitchell ran to his teammate, Cooper DeJean, and tried to hit him with Triple H's trademark Pedigree finisher as a celebration.
DeJean didn't sell the move quite right, falling to the turf before Mitchell could hook his arms. But still, the intention was pretty clear. So clear in fact that Triple H (Paul Levesque) himself commented on it after the game, taking to X:
"There’s a reason we say ‘Don’t try this at home’…congrats on the win Quinyon & @Eagles!"
The 2024 season is Mitchell's first in the NFL, and he's been nothing short of extraordinary as part of Philadelphia's pass defense. The rookie cornerback has earned the nickname "Quinyonamo Bay" due to his ability to lockdown top receivers.
Philadelphia is of course no stranger to the wrestling world. The sport has had a rich history in the city, which served as ECW's home and hosted numerous WWF/WWE and WCW shows over the years.
Just last year, WrestleMania XL was held in Philadelphia. Eagles stars Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson even got involved in the show, assisting Rey Mysterio and Andrade in their win over Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar.
