AEW Dynamite Preview (8/6/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
After a successful three weeks in Chicago, AEW makes its way to Cleveland tonight for an action-packed episode of Dynamite.
For the first time since suffering her first loss in AEW at the hands of "Timeless" Toni Storm at All In Texas, TBS Champion Mercedes Moné makes her return tonight on Dynamite. She's been very busy in her time away, successfully defending her RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship in England and adding two new titles to her collection after defeating Diana Strong in Poland. That brings her current haul to a total of eight belts from seven countries.
The CEO's plans for Forbidden Door will begin taking shape tonight with a four-way qualifier match for a Champion vs. AEW vs. STARDOM vs. CMLL TBS Title four-way match at Forbidden Door London. Alex Windsor, Skye Blue, Queen Aminata, and Billie Starkz will wrestle tonight for a chance to clinch the AEW spot in the TBS title match. The CMLL and STARDOM participants will be determined by their respective promotions.
In tag team action, the Young Bucks will go head-to-head with Brodido (Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido) in a semifinal match of the World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament. The winners will wrestle FTR for the chance to challenge the Hurt Syndicate for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Forbidden Door London. Will Brodido get closer to their first opportunity at tag team gold, or will the Young Bucks inch towards extending their record to four AEW world tag title reigns?
Speaking of Forbidden Door, with Toni Storm vs. Athena and Kazuchika Okada vs. Swerve Strickland already set in stone and two other matches being determined via tournaments, expect the card for August 24 in the O2 Arena to continue to take shape tonight and over the next few weeks for the AEW X NJPW interpromotional super show.
MJF and Mark Briscoe's one-on-one singles match will finally happen tonight after months of personal attacks and bad blood. Briscoe looks to avenge his family after awful remarks from MJF about his deceased brother, Jay. MJF looks to defeat Briscoe to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship without using his guaranteed contract from winning the men's Casino Gauntlet match at All In Texas. MJF heads into the match as the new CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion and with the Hurt Syndicate no longer in his corner. Who will emerge victorious in this highly anticipated bout?
Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite:
How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:
TV Channel: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Dynamite Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Dynamite Location:
Location: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH
AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):
"8 Belts" Mercedes Moné Returns Live
Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue vs. Alex Windsor vs. Billie Starkz in a Forbidden Door TBS Championship 4-Way Qualifier Match
Brodido (Brody King and Bandido) vs. Young Bucks in a World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal
MJF vs. Mark Briscoe
