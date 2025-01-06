Wrestling On FanNation

Bronson Reed Says Ankle Injury From WWE Survivor Series Required Serious Surgery

Its unfortunately going to be a while before we see Big Bronson Reed back in a WWE ring.

Rick Ucchino

Bronson Reed won't be hitting a Tsunami any time soon
Bronson Reed is going to be out of action for quite some time.

The WWE Superstar took to social media Sunday night to clear up any confusion regarding the ankle injury he suffered at Survivor Series: WarGames this past November.

According to Reed, his leap from the top of the cage resulted in his talus bone being completely broken in half. The talus is a small bone in the ankle that is responsible for transferring weight across the ankle joint.

The surgery to repair the break required screws to be put in place and a bone marrow transplant, again, according to Reed's post on X.

Reed went on to confirm that he will not be at the Raw on Netflix premiere tomorrow, nor the Royal Rumble in Indianapolis on February 1. Those should be givens considering the severity of his injury.

The biggest blow for Reed is that he will not be fully recovered in time to compete at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

According to a quick google search, it could take upwards of a year to fully bounce back from a severe break of the talus. It certainly sounds as though Reed's injury is going to lean more toward that time frame.

All of us here at The Takedown on SI wish him all the best and as speedy of a recovery as possible.

Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

