Bronson Reed Says Ankle Injury From WWE Survivor Series Required Serious Surgery
Bronson Reed is going to be out of action for quite some time.
The WWE Superstar took to social media Sunday night to clear up any confusion regarding the ankle injury he suffered at Survivor Series: WarGames this past November.
According to Reed, his leap from the top of the cage resulted in his talus bone being completely broken in half. The talus is a small bone in the ankle that is responsible for transferring weight across the ankle joint.
The surgery to repair the break required screws to be put in place and a bone marrow transplant, again, according to Reed's post on X.
Reed went on to confirm that he will not be at the Raw on Netflix premiere tomorrow, nor the Royal Rumble in Indianapolis on February 1. Those should be givens considering the severity of his injury.
The biggest blow for Reed is that he will not be fully recovered in time to compete at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
According to a quick google search, it could take upwards of a year to fully bounce back from a severe break of the talus. It certainly sounds as though Reed's injury is going to lean more toward that time frame.
All of us here at The Takedown on SI wish him all the best and as speedy of a recovery as possible.
