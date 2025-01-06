Becky Lynch Reportedly Filmed Scenes For Happy Gilmore 2
Becky Lynch apparently kept herself busy during her hiatus from WWE.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that The Man will star in a supporting role in Adam Sandler's long awaited sequel to Happy Gilmore, which was filmed this past fall.
The film has a strong pro wrestling connection with AEW's Maxwell Jacob Friedman and multi-time Grammy Winner Bad Bunny already confirmed to be amongst the cast. Both men were briefly featured in the first teaser trailer that dropped during the holidays.
As for Lynch's role in the movie, Johnson was able to provide a bit more information:
"PWInsider.com can further confirm Lynch will be part of a group of golfers that also feature Football star Reggie Bush."- Mike Johnson
Becky Lynch's involvement in Happy Gilmore 2 gives WWE a nice cross-promotion opportunity with Netflix as the former Women's World Champion is expected back in the company very soon. Perhaps as early as Monday night's Raw on Netflix premiere.
This is the second time in the past few weeks that news of Lynch nailing down an acting role has surfaced. She took to social media herself last month to announce that she was joining the cast of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which is set to premiere on Paramount+ in 2026.
There is currently no release date for Happy Gilmore 2, but it's expected to be streaming on Netflix in the early part of this year.
