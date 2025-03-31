Carmella Discusses Possible WWE Return
Carmella was one of WWE's most popular women's champions over the last decade, and she's not closing the door on a potential return one day.
Leah Van Dale spent 12 years with WWE, with her tenure coming to a sudden end after her contract expired earlier this year. There was no formal announcement on her departure, as she was quietly moved to the "Alumni" section on WWE's website.
She later revealed her contract was not renewed by the company, and the move was unexpected. She spoke with the New York Post this past week to discuss what the future may hold, and she was asked about a potential return to WWE.
"I'm not a 'never say never' person. To me, I do feel such loyalty to WWE. I loved my time working there. If I ever went back, I would hope it would be for WWE. I would want to go back as Carmella and moonwalk my way out there and be in a WWE ring. I do feel like that would be my home, but I'm not going to say never. Who knows what the future holds," she said.
She had not been on WWE TV since March of 2023 after she took time away to have a child.
H/T Fightful for transcript.
