Charlotte Flair Credits WWE Star For Proving She Can Wrestle And Be A Mother: "She’s Killing It"
Charlotte Flair has quietly had a strong 2025.
The multiple-time champion started the year with a Royal Rumble appearance and victory in the 2025 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match. Flair parlayed that win into a championship match against Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Flair lost that match, but it was a critically acclaimed match on the show.
After WrestleMania, Flair joined up and began tagging with another former women's champion in Alexa Bliss. Although it was an oddball pairing at first, Flair and Bliss have gelled as a team and now hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.
Flair is a 14-time world champion, only three behind John Cena who has 17 world championships to his name. In an interview with Nightcap, Flair said she wants to keep wrestling, but also that she wants to be a mom someday. A tough balance, but one that Flair is ready for.
“I want kids one day. That’s the thing. I can do both, but it just depends on the time. I think wrestling’s in my blood. I don’t know any different. Like, I love it, but I do want to be a Mom."- Charlotte Flair
In the same interview, Flair said that she looks up to another former champion and WWE Hall of Famer for inspiration on how to successfully have both passions at the same time. That former champions name was Trish Stratus.
"I think Trish Stratus coming back and having all these one-offs and she’s 50, look better than half the roster. She’s killing it. So I don’t think that door will ever close, it’s just, I do know I want to step away to have children, when that time is.”- Charlotte Flair (h/t WrestlePurists)
Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss aren't currently slated to be a part of the Wrestlepalooza card on Saturday night. However, they are both scheduled to make their NXT returns at NXT Homecoming.
Charlotte Flair set for huge NXT return
This week's episode of NXT is being recorded form inside Full Sail University, the former home of all NXT television tapings. To celebrate, the brand is featuring many top returning acts like Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Sami Zayn and others.
As for Flair, she and Bliss will be putting their tag team championships on the line against Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame from The Culling.
Other announced matches for tonight's NXT Homecoming show include Tyler Breeze vs. Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship, DIY vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, and much more.
The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More
Paul Heyman Doesn't Think AJ Lee Is In The Same League As Becky Lynch
How To Watch WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025: Date, Start Time, Card, Location & Live Stream
ESPN Announces Extensive Coverage Line-Up For WWE WrestlePalooza
Rey Mysterio Ranks Fictional Lucha Libre Star Among The Greats