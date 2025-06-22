CM Punk Heaps Huge Praise On Liv Morgan
CM Punk has named Liv Morgan as his WWE MVP for 2025.
Morgan, who this past week suffered a dislocated shoulder which will require surgery and potentially rule her out of action for the remainder of the year, has been one of WWE's most prominently featured stars over the past 12 months, winning the WWE Women's World Title and the Women's Tag Team Titles, feuding with the likes of Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch, and was set for a program heading into Evolution 2 with the returning Bella Twins.
And Punk, speaking at Fanatics Fest in New York City this weekend, was quick to give Morgan her flowers for an incredible run so far in 2025.
“Shoutout to Liv Morgan who recently got injured, she was like my MVP for the year. I look at people like Liv who probably started right after I left, 2014-ish, and just from the time I’ve been around her and been able to see her work, just the way she’s developed this last year and just broken out of her shell and turned into this little worker, it kinda warms my heart. I missed her the first part of the journey, but to be here, see her grow into who she’s become…it’s disappointing she got injured, but it’s part of the process, nobody gets out alive is what I like to say, when you do this, it’s just part of the job.”- CM Punk
Punk was speaking during an appearance on Kevin Hart's Cold As Balls show, being recorded live at Fanatics Fest. Morgan herself was originally scheduled for an appearance at the convention this weekend, but her shoulder injury, sustained during a bout with Kairi Sane on Monday Night Raw, caused the former Women's World Champion to cancel.
Morgan's injury is believed to have significantly impacted multiple storylines that were due to take place over the summer. She was expected to defend the Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Raquel Rodriguez against the Bella Twins at next month's Evolution 2 Premium Live Event in Atlanta, Georgia, while also being hinted at programs with Roxanne Perez and IYO SKY.
