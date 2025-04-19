CM Punk Rehearses His Entrance On The WWE WrestleMania 41 Stage [Video]
WrestleMania 41 is finally here.
CM Punk is set to headline his first main at event at WrestleMania as he takes on Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a triple threat match Saturday night. For The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, it will be his 10th main event at 'The Showcase of the Immortals,' a WWE record.
The three combatants all have scores to settle, but perhaps the most intriguing part of the match will be seeing what role Paul Heyman will play in the outcome. Punk cashed in his Survivor Series favor, meaning Heyman will be in his corner during the match instead of The Tribal Chief.
Ahead of the show tonight yesterday, CM Punk was spotted rehearing his entrance on the WrestleMania 41 stage in the empty Allegiant Stadium. Watch below.
MORE: WWE WrestleMania 41: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Besides CM Punk vs Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins, tonight's card will also feature Gunther vs Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship, Tiffany Stratton vs Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship, LA Knight vs Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship and more.
Night one of WrestleMania 41 kicks off at 7pm EST from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
