WWE Announces New European Dates For CM Punk
CM Punk is officially joining the WWE European tour ahead of WrestleMania 41.
On Thursday morning, the company announced that Punk would be on four European shows next month. Punk will be in Belfast, Nottingham, Vienna, and Amsterdam. The specific dates of his appearances are as follows:
- Belfast on March 22
- Nottingham on March 23
- Vienna on March 209
- Amsterdam on March 30
CM Punk qualified for the Elimination Chamber on this week's episode of WWE Raw. Punk defeated Sami Zayn to earn his spot in the men's Chamber match. The winner of the match will get to wrestle one of the men's world champions at WrestleMania 41.
Punk competed in the Royal Rumble over the weekend, but was tossed over the top rope and eliminated by Logan Paul.
After the match, Punk brawled with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. The next day, it was reported that WWE is currently planning a big match between those three stars this year at WrestleMania.
This year's Road to WrestleMania European tour is an 11-day loop that will include live episodes of both Raw and Smackdown. The tour will also include various house shows. It begins on March 14 and ends on March 31.
