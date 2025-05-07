Wrestling On FanNation

CM Punk Says The Women's Division Has Been Carrying WWE Raw

CM Punk put over the WWE Raw women's division in a major way, saying that they carry the show.

Zack Heydorn

CM Punk says that the women's division has been carrying WWE Raw shows recently.

In a new interview with Netflix, Punk gave a short state of the union on the women in WWE, Raw, and who he'd like to work with in the future. Punk even called Liv Morgan the MVP of the company in 2024.

“The women are carrying the show a lot of times. I think Rhea Ripley is a Superstar. Liv Morgan had an MVP year [in 2024]. I like watching Gunther compete. I hate Dominik Mysterio, that’s neither here nor there."

CM Punk

Punk continued:

Guys I want to work with — Jacob Fatu. Got a little taste at WarGames, but one-on-one stuff is my bread and butter, [there’s] more pressure that way … Finn Bálor is fantastic. I selfishly want to lock back up with Rey Mysterio, teach him a lesson for having such a brat kid."

CM Punk
Liv Morgan
WWE.com

CM Punk returned to WWE this week and prevented Seth Rollins from winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Jey Uso. After Bron Breakker attempted to interfere and help Rollins win, Punk ran to the ring and took both Breakker and Rollins out with a steel chair.

