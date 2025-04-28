Rey Mysterio Undergoes Surgery Following Injury On WWE SmackDown
Rey Mysterio's road back to a WWE ring is officially underway, a little more than a week after suffering a serious injury on SmackDown.
Mysterio was set to face El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41, with their match scheduled for the first night. However, the night before, he competed in a six-man tag alongside Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee against American Made (Chad Gable, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed). Mysterio was dragged to the outside in the match and was severely injured.
He was initially listed as a game-time decision for WrestleMania, but was ultimately not cleared. Fenix took his place in the match instead, losing to El Grande Americano.
The 50-year-old took to his Instagram story to announce he was undergoing surgery Monday, confirming the severity of the injury. He also revealed he was at renowned sports medicine surgeon Dr. James Andrews' facility.
"Out here in Birmingham, Ala. at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center getting ready for my surgery. I tore my abductor the Smackdown before WrestleMania. I'm scheduled for surgery today. So I will keep you guys posted," Mysterio says in the Instagram story.
Mysterio would go on to thank the fans for their support. As of now, there is no timetable for his potential return, but a typical abductor tear comes with a 12-to-16-week recovery time for normal activity.
