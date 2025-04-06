CM Punk, World Tag Team Title Match & More Confirmed For Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw emanates this week from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Raw GM Adam Pearce has confirmed several stars and one big match for the card.
Paul Heyman, CM Punk and Seth Rollins have been confirmed for the show. They'll follow up the big segment from this past Friday night's SmackDown where Punk cashed-in his favor, requesting that Heyman be in his corner at WrestleMania 41 when he faces Roman Reigns and Rollins in the main event of night one.
Per WWE, Heyman will address Punk's request during Raw.
As it pertains to in-ring action, a WWE World Tag Team Championship match has been confirmed as New Day will challenge the War Raiders for the belts.
Pearce also said he will finally settle the women's world title situation between Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair. The three are widely expected to have a triple threat match at WrestleMania 41, though it has not been officially confirmed as of yet.
MORE: WrestleMania 41 Stage Construction Begins In Las Vegas [Photo]
Lastly, Pearce declared that Jey Uso and Gunther will be under the same roof and Jey will address what happened to his brother Jimmy last week in London. Gunther destroyed Jimmy on that show while Jey was forced to watch while zip tied to the ring rope.
