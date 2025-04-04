Cody Rhodes Says There Are Two Matches For The Rock To Have In WWE
As if it were ever in doubt, Cody Rhodes has confirmed he still wants to go one-on-one with The Great One.
The reigning WWE Champion sat down for a new interview this week with Pardon My Take. When then topic of wrestling The Rock naturally came up, The American Nightmare of course said he still wants to finish his story with The Final Boss.
That being said, Rhodes said that The Rock has another match he needs to have before he ultimately retires from in-ring competition.
“I think he has two matches he has to do. I’m not putting any pressure on anyone, but I’d love to see if him and his cousin Roman Reigns ever have this encounter. Maybe it’s the greatest match we never get, just because of timing or whatever it may be. And I think we need to finish our own story with him and myself.”- Cody Rhodes on The Rock
Cody Rhodes and The Rock have been intertwined ever since the build to WrestleMania 40 last year in Philadelphia.
At first it appeared as if The Rock came back to WWE and snaked away Cody's big title match against Roman Reigns, but fan pressure forced WWE to pivot back to Rhodes finishing his story by winning the WWE Championship.
The Rock and Cody Rhodes ended up on opposite sides of the ring for a tag team match to close night one of WrestleMania 40. The Final Boss teamed with Roman Reigns to take on Rhodes and Seth Rollins and ended up pinning The American Nightmare to turn the night two main event into Bloodline Rules.
Cody Rhodes will be facing John Cena in the night two main event of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. As of now, The Rock has not been officially announced for this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals', but it would seem likely he'd be there given how Cena joined up with The Rock to kickstart the feud at Elimination Chamber.
