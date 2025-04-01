Cody Rhodes Tells The Rock What To Do With All The Money He's Making At WrestleMania This Year
Cody Rhodes has a very special -- and intense -- message for The Rock as he and the WWE head down the final stretch to WrestleMania.
In a new interview with Complex, Rhodes told The Rock to pat the sweat on his forehead with all the dollar bills he'll be making on him in the main event of WrestleMania this year.
"Oh, one message for the Rock that I know he was going to hear. I would just hope that the Final Boss can sit back and put his feet up and watch WrestleMania 41 and pat the sweat on his forehead with dollar bills that I'll be making him in another main event at another WrestleMania, where I'm going to make it so that they leave the event thinking about me and not him," Rhodes said.
MORE: Cody Rhodes Takes Savage Shot At John Cena With Vince McMahon Reference On WWE Raw
"But again, he's the boss, so he gets to reap those rewards in a similar way that I do, and also in the craziest of ways, I'd also want to thank him. He is, again, a little bit outside of the box, but he thinks in a very unique way, and although what you see on screen, those individuals don't get along and that might be very, very real. I have learned a great deal from the Final Boss, and I'm not too cool to admit that. I hope to continue to learn more."
The Rock and Cody Rhodes have been intertwined since last year's WrestleMania. The Rock came back to WWE and caused a ruckus amongst fans by seemingly taking Cody's title shot against Roman Reigns. Eventually, Rhodes took that title shot back, but it left he and The Rock at odds.
This year, The Rock was the architect of John Cena turning heel and attacking Cody at Elimination Chamber. We haven't heard from The Rock since then, but Rhodes is scheduled to face Cena for the championship at WrestleMania 41.
WrestleMania is on April 19 and April 20 from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The other announced matches for the show include CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns, Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and more.
