Could The Raw On Netflix Premier Break WWE's Gate Record?
The WWE Raw on Netflix premier is going to be big.
With the return of John Cena and other confirmed superstars like Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns set to appear, WWE is hyping up the show to be one of the biggest Raw episodes of all time.
But it's not just the show itself that will be big. The Wrestling Observer is reporting that the event is set to break WWE's current gate record in North America.
The 1/6 Netflix debut at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, which is supposed to be a state-of-the-art building like Sphere in Las Vegas, announced Rhodes, Reigns and Cena on the show along with Gunther, Belair and Morgan. Nothing on Dwayne Johnson and we don’t know that he’ll be there but it would make sense for him to be there whether he’s wrestling or not at Mania. When they put tickets on sale, the nosebleeds were at $222 and ringside was more than $1,000, so they were going for and will get a North American Raw record gate.- The Wrestling Observer via ITRWrestling
As of November 29, the lowest priced tickets currently available on Ticketmaster are $216.85 (not including fees) for upper level seats, while a front seat will cost you over $3,000. The most expensive seat currently available is Section A, Row 1 is currently listed at a whopping $4,807.20.
While we don't have the financial records to confirm nor deny the gate record claim, we can confirm that Raw shows around the country generally see much lower ticket prices. For example, an upcoming Raw show in Boston, MA has upper level seats as low as $42.50 and has VIP ringside seats listed for just $728 by comparison.
WWE last broke its Raw gate record at the Barclays Center back in April, just ahead of WrestleMania.
