Dakota Kai Advances In Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament On WWE Raw
Dakota Kai is moving to the semifinals of the Women's WWE Intercontinental Championship Tournament. The winner will become the first-ever Women's Intercontinental Champion.
On this week's episode of WWE Raw, Kai defeated Shayna Baszler and Katana Chance to in a triple threat match to advance. She'll now take on the winner of the Zoey Stark vs. Kayden Carter vs. Raquel Rodriguez triple threat match in the tournament semifinals.
Baszler controlled most of the match and did so over Dakota Kai. With Kai firmly in a sleeper hold, Baszler brought her down to the mat, but was eventually hit with a 450 Splash by Katana Chance. With Baszler out of action because of the move, Kai was able to hit Chance with the GTK. Kai then pinned Chance to get the victory.
MORE: WWE Introduces Women's United States Championship On SmackDown
Earlier Monday afternoon, Triple H revealed the full tournament bracket. Other participants include Lyra Valkyria, Ivy Nile, Zelina Vega, Alba Fyre, Kairi Sane, and Natalya. Adam Pearce announced the creation of this championship, which now lives alongside the Women's United States Championship on Smackdown.
The first-ever Women's United States Champion will be crowned at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 14. Saturday Night's Main Event will air live on NBC for the first time since 2008.
