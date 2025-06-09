Dominik Mysterio Fulfills Promise And Pays Tribute To Eddie Guerrero With Gravesite Visit
WWE Men's Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio, posted a heartfelt tribute to Eddie Guerrero on social media late Sunday night.
After winning the championship at WrestleMania 41, Mysterio said that he would take the championship title to the grave of Eddie Guerrero. Mysterio did just that and posted a picture of the title belt at the site.
MORE: Dominik Mysterio Is Taking The Intercontinental Title To Eddie Guerrero's Grave To "Let Him Know We Did It"
Dominik Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero have a long history together both in the ring and personally. Dominik's father, Rey Mysterio, and Eddie Guerrero were very close, leading to the personal relationship the two had. In the ring, Rey and Eddie were a part of a long storyline feud with Dominik at the center of it.
During the feud, Eddie Guerrero claimed that he was Dominik's real father and attempted to get custody of Dominik. In the end, a ladder match between Rey and Eddie took place at SummerSlam and the rights to Dominik were on the line for whoever won. Rey was victorious and was reunited with his son.
MORE: WWE Hall of Famer Returning To Raw This Monday
Dominik Mysterio debuted in WWE at the 2020 SummerSlam event. He wrestled Seth Rollins on the show and has been a member of the WWE roster since. Dominik turned heel and joined Judgment Day in 2022. That turn led to a major WrestleMania match between Dominik and his Dad at WrestleMania 39.
This year at WrestleMania 41, Dominik defeated Bron Breakker, Penta, and Finn Balor in a Fatal Four-Way Match to win the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (6/9/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
New Report Explains Why R-Truth Is Switching Back To His Real Name of Ron Killings
R-Truth Thanks WWE Fans And Clears The Air About WWE Contract Situation
The Wrestling World Reacts To R-Truth's Shocking Return At WWE Money In The Bank 2025