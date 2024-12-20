Wrestling On FanNation

Drew McIntyre: No Plans to 'Shut The F--- Up' About Pitch For 2025 Dream Match

The Scottish Warrior has never faced John Cena in a one-on-one match and with time of the essence, Drew McIntyre plans to keep making his pitch to work with Cena before he retires from WWE in 2025.

Rick Ucchino

Drew McIntyre wants John Cena one-on-one in 2025.
Drew McIntyre wants John Cena one-on-one in 2025. / WWE.com

Drew McIntyre is never shy about letting his true feelings be known but lately he really hasn't been holding anything back when speaking publicly.

The Scottish Warrior held a live session on TikTok Thursday evening and took some questions from members of the WWE Universe. One fan asked whether or not there were any plans for Drew to work with John Cena during his upcoming retirement tour in 2025.

McIntyre played it coy with a simple, 'we'll see', but he made it known that working with the 16-time World Champion is something he's wanted for a long time now.

"Cena and I have never had a one-on-one match my entire career. I was around him my whole career from 2007 when I first debuted. I was on the road for six months before I went to Florida Championship Wrestling. Cody [Rhodes] and I lost the tag titles to Cena and David Otunga - Cody was at fault by the way - and we never had that one-on-one match."

With next year being Cena's last as an active in-ring competitor, McIntyre says he's not about to let up on his efforts to finally get that match. It's something he's spoken with WWE creative about in the past and he passionately vowed to keep selling the idea until it comes to fruition.

"I pitched it for a little while before, wasn't reciprocated. Maybe there's a reason for that, but I know he's gonna be around for a year, and if you think I'm gonna shut the f--- up about getting Cena in that one-on-one match before he's done, you obviously f---ing don't know Drew McIntyre."

Wrestling insider X account WrestleVotes is reporting that Drew McIntyre is set be a huge focus for WWE in 2025, with many in the company believing he's on the verge of becoming a, “significant main event upper echelon attraction.” If he hasn't already ascended to that level.

Perhaps McIntyre could be Cena's opponent at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Who says no?

