Drew McIntyre Says That He's Given Too Much To His Profession
Drew McIntyre made his triumphant return to WWE Raw last week, but credits his time away for his new found clarity and ability to re-evaluate his priorities.
During an appearance on the KWCH 12 Morning News, McIntyre detailed what he was doing while away from WWE after losing a Hell in a Cell match to CM Punk and went so far as to say he's given too much to his profession.
“I got hit in the head at one point (durng the match with CM Punk) & needed 16 staples to close a wound at the top of my head," McIntyre said of why he was away from WWE. "I suffered a family loss as well so I went back to Scotland to deal with that & re-evaluate my priorities and realized that I have probably given a bit too much to my profession, to my colleagues, and not enough to my family. I kind of realized I've been giving a bit too much for the past 17 years and it's time to start taking a little more. My mentality is I'm going to take what's mine. I'm going to beat up the people who deserve to get beat up”
Drew McIntyre returned to WWE on Raw last week and attacked Sami Zayn after the main event. Prior to that, McIntyre had spent the majority of 2024 embroiled in a feud with CM Punk. Punk and McIntyre competed in three matches against one another with Punk securing wins in two of them.
