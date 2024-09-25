Vince McMahon Addresses Rape Allegation From WWE Referee Rita Chatterton in Netflix's 'Mr. McMahon'
In one of the first major stories to come out of Netflix's just-dropped docuseries 'Mr. McMahon', Vince McMahon addressed the allegations made by former WWE referee Rita Chatterton.
Chatterton accused McMahon back in the early 1990's of assaulting her years earlier, alleging McMahon forced her to perform sexual acts on him in his limousine in 1986. But because Chatterton's accusation came forth after the statute of limitations expired, no charges were ever filed against McMahon.
MORE: Vince McMahon Tried To Buy And Bury 'Mr. McMahon' Netflix Series [REPORT]
When commenting on the allegations, McMahon said:
When you're accused of this and accused of that, and there's this deluge of things, 'You're this, you're that.' One of the things was an alleged rape, that never happened. Once you're accused of rape, you're a rapist. It was consensual, and actually, had it been a rape, the statute of limitations had run out. It's all kind of crap like that, that people are digging up and trying to find something on you.
In a Wall Street Journal article published in 2023, it was reported McMahon settled with her for a sum in the millions of dollars a year prior, his attorney stating:
Mr. McMahon denies and always has denied raping Ms. Chatterton. And he settled the case solely to avoid the cost of litigation.
Rita Chatterton, known as Rita Marie in the ring, was the first female referee in what was then called the World Wrestling Federation (WWF). She made her television debut in 1985 at Madison Square Garden. Chatterton is a member of the International Professional Wrestlign Hall of Fame and the Women's Wrestling Hall of Fame.
The six episode docuseries of former WWE CEO Vince McMahon dropped on Netflix September 25th.
