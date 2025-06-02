Valhalla Reveals Her WWE Contract Will Not Be Renewed
One day after the sudden announcements of R-Truth and Carlito not having their contracts renewed by WWE, another Superstar has revealed she will also be departing the company soon.
Valhalla, also known as Sarah Logan, took to Instagram to announce WWE would not be renewing her contract, ending her second tenure with the company. She has not competed on WWE television since Feb. 19, 2024, as she and her husband (WWE Superstar Erik) had their second child in November.
She posted a long message to social media expressing her disappointment in the news.
"I come to you with tears in my eyes cause our time has come to a sudden end. WWE informed me yesterday that they are letting my contract expire. To be completely honest my ego can’t help but be damaged. You always assume that when you end a lifelong career there is going to be a grand exit. But here I am, using the notes app on my phone typing up a goodbye letter to an entity that will forget I was even there," she said.
The 31-year-old had her most notable run in WWE as a member of the Riott Squad while wrestling under the Sarah Logan name, but was released by WWE in the spring of 2020 when the company made roster cuts. She would return in 2022, eventually joining her husband in the War Raiders.
MORE: Multiple AEW Wrestlers Announce Their Departures From Company
"I truly take no offense to this, my career as it was is getting usurped by my vocation and it’s all on a Divine timeline that I I trust deeply. I’ll definitely miss you but know I’ll be taken care of by my wonderful husband, by the land you provided for me and alongside the children I’ve made along the way," she said. "I’m going to take off the weight of being a superstar and let myself soar being just Sarah. She’s been growing on me and it’s time I let her fully cultivate."
Logan expressed she is ready to turn the page on this chapter of her life, as she had also initially stepped away from wrestling after her WWE release five years ago.
"I love all the people you’ve brought into my life but my social media page won’t be about you anymore," she added. "It will share only the parts of me that I wish and none of that will be wrestling. I’m more of a clean break kinda girl and the other calls to me will be taking my full attention. With all my love, Sarah."
It is unclear as to whether or not other members of the WWE roster will have their deals renewed at this time.
