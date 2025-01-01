Former WWE Champion Baron Corbin Confirms Contract Status, Ready To "Create"
Former WWE star, Baron Corbin, is officially a free agent and ready to create in 2025.
Corbin took to social media on Wednesday afternoon and confirmed his contractual status with WWE as the new year began.
"I’m officially no longer under contract, since i was not fired," Corbin wrote on X. "I was told they were not extending. So, if you’re making a horror movie, let me know, ha ha ha ha. New year, no contract. Let’s see what we can create.
Early in October, news broke that WWE was planning to part ways with Corbin, Indi Hartwell, and others. Corbin had been with WWE since 2012.
Throughout his run in WWE, Corbin had highs and lows. He famously retired Kurt Angle after a match at WrestleMania 35, but also is one of the only Money in the Bank briefcase winners to unsuccessfully cash-in his contract.
Corbin was a fixture of NXT black and gold from 2014 to 2016 and made his main roster debut as part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32. Corbin was victorious in that main roster debut.
In WWE, Corbin is a former King of the Ring winner, United States Champion, and NXT Tag Team Champion with current WWE Intercontinental Champion, Bron Breakker.
