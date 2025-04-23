Bayley Reveals She Doesn't Feel At The Same Level As Charlotte Flair Or Becky Lynch
Four-time WWE Women's Champion Bayley is a future WWE Hall of Famer, but that doesn't mean she feels quite at the level of some of her peers.
Bayley was pulled from WrestleMania after being "attacked" ahead of her tag match with Lyra Valkyria against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, being replaced by a returning Becky Lynch. Lynch would turn on Valkyria the following night.
The 35-year-old Bayley has been an institution on WWE programming for the last decade, coming up alongside Charlotte Flair, Lynch, and Sasha Banks to form WWE's original "Four Horsewomen." However, while speaking with Chris Van Vliet, she indicated she doesn't quite feel like she's viewed in the same arena as some of the others.
"I don't feel that I'm at a level of Charlotte or a Becky. We came up together and I wrestled Charlotte in her first match ever, I was signed to WWE before Becky. So to me, they're up here, and I'm just not there yet. Maybe that's kind of where people base it off, or where they judge it, or whatever," she said.
Bayley did win the world title from Iyo Sky at WrestleMania XL, and has received public praise from Paul Levesque in the past at press conferences. She says, however, she has others she looks to for validation of her performances.
"I keep saying, I get my feedback and opinions from the right people. To me, someone like Tyler Breeze, who taught me so many things. I still talk to him about all my matches, he still gives me feedback, he still gives me ideas to this day and if he enjoys something that I do, then I believe it, and I respect it. But if he tells me you need to do this better, I'll do it," she said.
"Someone like TJ [Wilson], whatever he says, I respect it, and I believe him. So, as many people think that I'm not at this level, or whatever, part of me agrees with them, because I don't think I'm there yet."
She also noted in the interview she has about a year and a half left on her WWE contract.
