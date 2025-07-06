Four New Matches Revealed For Monday's Episode Of WWE Raw
Four big matches have been announced for Monday’s edition of WWE Raw at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.
It’s the go-home edition of WWE’s flagship show prior to the Atlanta takeover weekend, which includes Saturday Night’s Main Event and NXT Great American Bash on July 12, and the returning all-women’s Evolution 2 PLE on July 13.
And after revealing that Becky Lynch will defend her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a Triple Threat Match at Evolution, Raw general manager Adam Pearce has added several new matches for Monday’s card.
Sami Zayn will go one-on-one with Bron Breakker in a rematch from SummerSlam 2024, Jey Uso will face off with Bronson Reed, and Roxanne Perez - who is one half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions with Raquel Rodriguez - is set for action against Kairi Sane.
Meanwhile, Penta took to Instagram on Sunday morning to reveal that he’ll be facing Seth Rollins on Raw.
WWE has yet to officially announce Penta vs. Rollins for the show, but it would be a logical addition due to the ongoing feud between Rollins’ yet-to-be-named faction and Penta, Zayn, Jey, and others.
Penta and Zayn both tried to thwart Rollins’ Money in the Bank cash-in attempt in the CM Punk vs. John Cena match at Night of Champions, which saw Cena retain the Undisputed WWE Championship after Rollins attacked Punk.
LA Knight has also played a huge role in the saga with Rollins’ group, and he’ll look for revenge on ‘The Visionary’ in their match at Saturday Night’s Main Event.
Also set for that card is Goldberg’s retirement match as he faces Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
How To Watch WWE Evolution 2025: Date, Start Time, Card, Location & Live Stream
Charlotte Flair Still Chasing Her Father, Even After His World Title Record Fell [Exclusive]
WWE Legend Claims To Be Back With The Company In An Official Capacity
WWE NXT Star Jordynne Grace To Make Film Debut In “Welcome To Paradise”