Gunther Reveals His Honest Thoughts On John Cena’s WWE Retirement Tour
Gunther has made it clear what he thinks of John Cena’s WWE retirement tour.
Cena is down to four months for his WWE farewell, and he has made the most of it with his shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber, a record-setting 17th World title victory to become Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41, and wins against longtime rivals such as Randy Orton and CM Punk.
Speaking of opponents, there have been rumors that Cena’s final opponent could be none other than Gunther, with the final match on the tour reportedly set for December in Boston.
In a recent interview with Radio Times, ‘The Ring General’ weighed in on Cena and his legacy in WWE, while also teasing a future match between them.
MORE: Triple H Reveals WWE’s Reason For Two-Night SummerSlam
“It’s great for him that he’s able to do that and say, ‘This is the way I want to finish it and the way I want to go out,’ Gunther said.
“It’s a great way to do it. If somebody deserves it, then it’s him. It’s good to have him back around. Obviously, I have not interacted with him or seen him much because he’s on SmackDown mostly, but who knows, there’s still a long time left, so maybe there’s a chance to get in there with him before he hangs it up.”
Gunther also compared Cena to what Hulk Hogan was for WWE back in the 90s and mentioned his love of the business.
“If you know wrestling, you know John Cena,” Gunther said. “It also shows the love and passion that he has for the business. He doesn’t need to do it, he’s financially got bigger fish to fry with his movies and he’s a made man already, so there’s no pressure for him to do all of that, but he decided to invest a whole year into this. It’s a very classy way for someone like him to go out and have this one year of giving back and do it one more time.”
The two superstars have never wrestled each other, so it would be a unique showdown should they face off prior to Cena’s retirement.
However, they both have their focus on other matches this weekend at the first-ever two-night SummerSlam.
Cena will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight in a rematch from WrestleMania 41 back in April. Meanwhile, Gunther looks to keep the World Heavyweight Championship around his waist as he goes one-on-one with Punk.
