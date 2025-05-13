Gunther To Receive World Championship Match On WWE Raw Following Money In The Bank PLE
Gunther will be getting his WWE World Heavyweight Championship return match on the June 9 episode of WWE Raw.
During tonight's episode of the show, Gunther confronted Jey Uso in the ring and told him that he was the only real champion on Raw. Gunther then told Jey that he was officially in line for a title shot and would challenge the winner of Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul on the June 9 episode of WWE Raw in Phoenix.
Jey vs. Paul is set to take place at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24.
Gunther was the world champion heading into WrestleMania 41, but lost that title to Jey Uso. Uso made Gunther tap out to lose and it marked The Ring General's second consecutive loss at WrestleMania. At WrestleMania 40, Sami Zayn ended Gunther's record-setting Intercontinental Championship reign.
MORE: Huge Tag Team Match Announced For Saturday Night's Main Event On WWE Raw
Paul vs. Jey has been brewing for weeks and came to a head last week after Raw went off the air. Paul attacked Jey from the crowd with a Paul right hook and dropped the champion.
The June 9 episode of WWE Raw is the first Raw after the Money in the Bank PLE. At that event, two new Money in the Bank holders will be crowned, which could lead to all sorts of teases and potential title changes.
