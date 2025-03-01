WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Match Order Reportedly Revealed
The match order for tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber PLE has reportedly been revealed.
According to PWInsider, the men's Elimination Chamber match is set to be the main event of the show. The match will feature John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, and Damian Priest.
The winner will receive an Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.
The rest of the card will reportedly look like this:
- Women's Elimination Chamber Match
- Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae
- The Rock and Cody Rhodes in the ring for Cody's decision on whether to join The Rock and be his champion
- Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens in an Unsanctioned Match
- Men's Elimination Chamber Match
The women's Chamber match opener will determine the number one contender for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania this year. The winner of the match will either face IYO Sky or Rhea Ripley. Sky and Ripley will wrestle each other in a one-on-one match for the championship on this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.
Elimination Chamber airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally tonight from inside the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
