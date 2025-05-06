Shelton Benjamin And MVP Blast Hulk Hogan For Botching Benjamin's Name
Even as Hulk Hogan is back doing media rounds to discuss his new Real American Freestyle Wrestling promotion, he's still catching fire for his words from others in the industry.
The company, which Hogan is a part of alongside Eric Bischoff and Izzy Martinez, will see traditional freestyle wrestlers be presented with a pro wrestling flair. Hogan did several interviews discussing some of the freestyle wrestlers who have come through WWE, and name-dropped the likes of Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, and Shelton Benjamin.
Or as he said, "Benjamin Shelton."
The AEW star did not take kindly to the multiple mishaps. Benjamin took to social media, putting Hogan on blast, alleging insincerity about their relationship and referencing a backstage meeting Hogan had upon returning to WWE.
“Message to @HulkHogan. You lost me forever with your ‘don’t get caught’ …or as you would call it ‘apology’ speech,” Benjamin said.
“So rather than screw up my name and pretend we ever had any sort of camaraderie which we never had. Please do me a favor & [keep my name out of your f*cking mouth].”
Benjamin was not alone in going after Hogan, however. His Hurt Syndicate manager MVP, who was not in WWE at the time when the backstage meeting took place, also chimed in.
MVP responded on social media to the video of Hogan improperly referring to Benjamin, offering a direct assessment of it.
"Pathological lying piece of human excrement," he said. MVP, of course, is not alone in that sentiment.
He would then reply to Benjamin's post with a GIF of The Iron Sheik, claiming "Sheiky Baby told us!!!!" in reference to the WWE Hall of Famer's constant badmouthing of Hogan.
As of press time, Hogan has yet to respond. It is unlikely he will do so in AEW, as he is banned from events despite offering praise of Tony Khan last week.
