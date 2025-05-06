Intercontinental Championship Match Added To WWE Backlash
Dominik Mysterio will be defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Penta this weekend at WWE Backlash in St. Louis.
This week on WWE Raw, Penta was victorious against Dominik's stablemate, JD McDonagh, and the match was made official afterward.
Dominik Mysterio defeated Penta, Bron Breakker, and Finn Balor to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Mysterio got a massive reaction from the Las Vegas audience for the win.
As for Penta, he made his WWE debut on the Raw on Netflix premiere in January. Prior to that, he was a member of the AEW roster and a former AEW World Tag Team Champion.
WWE Backlash takes place live from St. Louis on Saturday May 10 and will feature John Cena vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event. Other announced matches for the show include Gunther vs. Pat McAfee and Damian Priest vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu for the WWE United States Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match.
