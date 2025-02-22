AEW Star Marina Shafir: "I Just Want To F*** Girls Up"
Marina Shafir says she just wants to "f*** girls up in AEW.
During an appearance on Chris Jericho's Talk Is Jericho podcast, Shafir talked about her current run as a member of The Death Riders next to Jon Moxley. Shafir opened up on how important Moxley was to her development and finally finding her character.
"I went up to Mox and was like, ‘I need help. I know I have something, but if I don’t get help with it, it’ll just be wasted. Maybe you can help me.’ We exchanged info and I got connected with Sami Callihan and Matt Farmer, who runs DEFY. I just started doing shows. After each match, having a skull session and just watching it back and understand what little shifts need to be made. Moments, transitions. ‘Marina, you really need to work on this, for real.’ [Moxley] just started mentoring me and it evolved into where I am now. I’m not a glittery girl. I wish I had the capacity to be sparkly and showboating, but I just want to fuck girls up. That’s why people appreciate me. I have that, ‘Oh shit. This girl is about to get fucked up.’ Not many girls have that aura about them."- Marina Shafir (h/t Fightful)
Jon Moxley is the current AEW World Champion and will be defending that championship against Cope at the upcoming AEW Revolution PPV on March 9. Shafir has been alongside Moxley for this entire championship run, which started at the Wrestle Dream PPV last October. Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to win the championship.
AEW Revolution 2025 airs live on PPV from inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Other announced matches on the show include MJF vs. Adam Page, Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship, Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher in a Steel Cage Match, and more.
