Jesse Ventura Reportedly Set To Continue Role On WWE Saturday Night's Main Event
Wrestling fans were given a heavy dose of nostalgia when WWE brought back Saturday Night's Main Event on NBC last month.
Fans saw a similar logo as was used in the 1980s, the same theme song ("Obsession" by Animotion), and even some famous names from the past. Notably, former WWE broadcaster and former Minnesota Governor Jesse "The Body" Ventura.
Ventura's voice was synonymous with WWE's rise to national (and global) prominence in the 1980s, and bringing him back to once again broadcast Saturday Night's Main Event was popular with longtime wrestling fans.
Ventura was involved in the show open, and later appeared on ringside commentary during the main event of the evening between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes.
It turns out, Ventura's appearance during last month's Saturday Night's Main Event broadcast wasn't a one-off, and it won't be the last time you see him on a WWE broadcast moving forward. In fact, Ventura is currently booked to appear on every Saturday Night's Main Event special in 2025.
Ventura previously revealed in a video posted to WWE's social media outlets that he would appear on the January 25th episode of Saturday Night's Main Event, airing live this Saturday night from San Antonio, Texas.
Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer went one step further and confirmed Ventura's involvement moving forward this year.
"“He was told he’s on all the shows in 2025, so if he’s off, it’s a detail within the last week and a half," Meltzer explained (via WrestleTalk).
“They didn’t push him (on Raw), but he was told he was on every show.”
