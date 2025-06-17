Jey Uso And Asuka Advance In WWE King And Queen Of The Ring Tournaments
Jey Uso and Asuka are moving on in the WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournaments.
On this week's episode of Raw, Asuka made her return to WWE after over a year away and defeated Stephanie Vaquer, Ivy Nile, and Raquel Rodriguez to advance in the Queen of the Ring. Asuka had been away from the company healing from a serious knee injury.
During the match, Rhea Ripley got involved and took out Rodriguez with a Riptide on the outside of the ring. Because of that, Asuka was able to get the win on Rodriguez.
In the men's King of the Ring tournament, Jey Uso beat Rusev, Sheamus, and Bronson Reed to advance. Jey Uso now will square off against Cody Rhodes next week on Raw in the tournament semifinals.
This week, Rhodes made a surprise appearance on Raw and saved Jey from a certain attack by Seth Rollins. Rhodes ran to the ring, which prevented Rollins from laying a hand on Jey.
The winners of each tournament will receive a world championship match at SummerSlam this year. The winners will be crowned at the Night of Champions PLE in Saudi Arabia at the end of the month.
WWE Night of Champions airs live from Saudi Arabia on June 28. Other announced matches for that event include John Cena vs. CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
