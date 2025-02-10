Major Update On The Future Of Ricky Starks In AEW
Ricky Starks is reportedly finished with AEW and is currently free to sign with and appear wherever he wants.
PWInsider is reporting that Starks is 100% free to perform wherever he'd like because he is in fact finished with AEW. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion has been on the outs with the company and hasn't had a match for the AEW since March of 2024.
Last month, reports indicated that Starks had asked for his release from AEW, but Tony Khan did not grant it. Earlier this morning, Starks was removed from the AEW roster page on the company website.
Starks has maintained that he doesn't know why AEW hasn't used him. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet late last year, Starks said he was perfectly healthy and ready to go.
“I’ve been home, I’ve been healthy. Never was injured. I did have a stinger. I got a stinger in that match against Top Flight in March. I got immediately checked out and everything was fine, but I was just concerned at the time. So that happened and then I was just home."- Ricky Starks
Ricky Starks has stayed somewhat active during his time away from AEW. He's appeared on various independent wrestling shows and just won the Defy World Championship from Kenta over the weekend.
